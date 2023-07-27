Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday July 28: 259 Browning Street, Bathurst:
Located on West Bathurst's quiet Browning Street, this stunning split-level property is perfect for those seeking a perfect blend of comfort, style, and convenience.
The gorgeous home features four generous bedrooms along with two bathrooms for family convenience. The main bathroom has been tastefully renovated, while the main bedroom's private ensuite includes a luxurious spa bath, making it the ultimate parent's retreat.
259 Browning Street offers spacious living areas and modern amenities that will exceed your expectations. The open plan kitchen and dining area, complete with 900mm gas oven, create a warm and inviting atmosphere.
The home also provides a home office space for convenience, relaxing outdoor deck that is perfect for outdoor entertaining, and a well-sized rear yard. You will be comfortable all year round with a special focus on the gas fireplace, while a solar system will help with sustainability, cost-saving and keeping those power bills down.
With a single carport for secure and covered parking, 259 Browning Street truly has it all. This property is a fantastic mix of elegance, functionality, and convenience.
Ideally located in West Bathurst, it provides easy access to amenities, schools, parks, sporting facilities such as the Bathurst Indoor Basketball Stadium and Bathurst Golf Course, along with cafes, gyms, and Bathurst's vibrant CBD.
With a rich history and fast paced, promising future, Bathurst is the ideal city to raise a family or purchase an investment property. Synonymous with the world of motor racing thanks to Mount Panorama, Bathurst is located approximately 200 kilometres west of Sydney and has a dedicated rail service for those looking to travel to Sydney.
Education, tourism, hospitality and manufacturing drive the economy, and there is a wealth of employment opportunities on offer. Education is also a key focus in the region with 60 education facilities including Charles Sturt University as well as TAFE, secondary and primary school campuses.
The median age of the city's population is 35 years, particularly young for a regional centre, and it is the tenth fastest growing urban area in NSW outside of Sydney which has resulted in increased urban development.
