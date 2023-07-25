Western Advocate
Hayden Bolam ruled out for remainder of Peter McDonald Premiership season with ACL injury

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:31am, first published 11:30am
ST PAT'S have been dealt one of the biggest blows imaginable in the lead up to the Peter McDonald Premiership finals with the news that reigning player of the year Hayden Bolam will miss the rest of the season with an ACL injury.

Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

