Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

Memorial will be named in memory of an association stalwart | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
July 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Is this true love or a goanna arm wrestle?
Is this true love or a goanna arm wrestle?

THE well-attended AGM of Bathurst Merino Association (BMA) last Monday night resulted in the following positions being filled:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.