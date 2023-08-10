EVERYONE is feeling the pressure of increased electricity bills.
As of July 1, 2023, electricity prices increased by up to 20 per cent, and when coupled with the costs of living and running a business it has left many in a state of bother.
The Bathurst RSL is no exception.
Though the RSL entered a multi-year agreement before the increase, which means its energy prices are locked in for the meantime, general manager Peter Sargent said he is concerned for when the contract ends.
"We entered into a multi-year agreement about 18 months ago and that's meant that we were able to lock-in energy prices for the time being," he said.
"But obviously we are concerned that when that completes that we will be in a position where we will have to renegotiate, and we are seeing and hearing of some radical increases in electricity pricing and it's a major cost for our business."
With two bars, a large bistro, multiple functions areas, two cafes and a games room, the RSL is a major energy consumer.
Mr Sargent said he will start planning ahead and looking at different sources of energy to help the business become more self-sufficient and keep costs down.
The increase in electricity and inflation not only impacts the RSL, but it also affects the customers.
Mr Sargent said he is mindful of the fact that a lot of people are doing it tough, and looking after RSL members is at the forefront of his mind.
"With the increased inflation, we've tried to avoid passing that onto our members as much as possible, which is why we've increased the gap between our members price and non-members price," he said.
"So we're actually providing a better discount for our members now and that's something that we're doing to try and offset the increase that everybody's feeling.
"But certainly it's going to be a challenge going forward. I think the next couple of years we're definitely going to see more challenging economic times."
Mr Sargent said he already sees a number of RSL members who visit the club on a daily basis just to escape the cold in winter and heat in summer - so they don't have to use their air conditioners and heaters at home.
He said in addition to saving costs, visiting the RSL is a great way for people to enjoy some social inclusion.
And despite the financial challenges that lay ahead, he hopes the RSL will continue to remain a safe and reliable place for the community.
