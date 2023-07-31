INCREASING opening hours, revamping the cafe, and restoring accommodation are all in the plans for the Rydal Pub, after it was recently purchased by the Johnston Bros. Hospitality Group.
It's been a busy 12 months for the group, after purchasing the Tarana Hotel in October 2022, and then the O'Connell Hotel in March this year, the group have now added a third pub to their repertoire.
And on Friday, July 21, they became the official new owners of The Alexander Hotel, Rydal Pub.
Securing the Rydal Pub under their belt, means that the group now owns three local watering holes, all within a half an hour drive.
Not only is the travel fast from one pub to another, but word in regional communities also travels fast, and without encouragement from the Rydal community, the group may never have made the final purchase.
"It was something we were sort of umming and ahing about for a while," said operations and communications manager of Johnston Bros. Hospitality Group, Nathan Johnston.
"The Alexander had been on the market for a while ... and the only reason we were holding off on that was because we were just sort of getting our ducks in a row in terms of not letting anyone down.
"The last thing we want to do is take on too much and not be able to give the locals what they deserve."
But after approaching the Rydal's publican, and discussing plans for the future, it became clear that purchasing the pub would be in the best interests of all those involved.
"The current publican ... he admitted that he is really looking forward to someone with a bit more enthusiasm to come in and potentially give the pub what he just doesn't have the energy to do," Mr Johnston said.
"I think he was wanting to make sure that it was going to go to the right people."
And the proof is in the pubs for the Johnston group, as the Tarana has seen a wealth of success under the new ownership, and suspense is building for the reopening of the O'Connell.
This success can be attributed to the fact that maintaining the heritage, traditions and authenticity of country pubs is at the forefront of the group's mind.
"We've spent our lives eating and drinking in country pubs, and chatting to the locals every time we're in there."
"So we understand how different a country pub is to a city pub and how it is essentially the town hall, the church, the community hall, and everything rolled into one."
With this in mind, the group has some big plans.
The first of which will be increasing opening hours from a few days a week, to hopefully six or seven days a week, as well as revamping the hotel's accommodation.
There are also plans to increase the opening hours of the cafe which is run in conjunction with the pub.
"There's some really good, and some big plans for that cafe. There's an opportunity there to open it up in the morning and potentially run that cafe seven days a week," Mr Johnston said.
In the long run, the team is also toying with the idea of transforming a portion of the pub into a destination area, while retaining designated areas for the quintessential pub classics.
"Due to it's locality to the Blue Mountains, it's got the potential to be a destination pub," Mr Johnston said.
"But if there's one thing we've learnt it's that if we go down that route, I think it's really important to also offer the counter meals that locals expect from their local pub.
"Word travels fast in the country communities, so if you're not respecting the locals and what they want, then you're not off to a good start.
"And country hospitality - that is our philosophy. Giving back to the community, giving the locals what they want, and simple, honest pub food."
But for now, Mr Johnston said he is happy that the pub is operational as is, and that the team can start pouring pints as soon as possible.
"There should be no delay in terms of being able to pour beers," he said.
