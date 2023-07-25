Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Author Jessica Kirkness at Bathurst Library to talk about The House With All The Lights On

By Steven Cavanagh
Updated July 25 2023 - 11:27am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Beautiful handmade jewellery at Kew-Y-Ahn Gallery in Hartley. You'll find paintings, textiles, jewellery and more. Exhibition works for sale change regularly. Picture from Carolyn Hide, Arts OutWest media associate.
Beautiful handmade jewellery at Kew-Y-Ahn Gallery in Hartley. You'll find paintings, textiles, jewellery and more. Exhibition works for sale change regularly. Picture from Carolyn Hide, Arts OutWest media associate.

COME hear Jessica Kirkness talk about her book The House With All The Lights On at Bathurst Library on Thursday, July 27 at noon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.