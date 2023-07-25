COME hear Jessica Kirkness talk about her book The House With All The Lights On at Bathurst Library on Thursday, July 27 at noon.
The House With All The Lights On is a lyrical exploration of family, identity and history, and what it is to be a member of a family where the most beautiful of bonds are born in difference.
"If I were to tell you our story in sign language - the story of my grandparents and me - I'd begin with a single finger touching my chest," she says.
Jessica has traversed the boundary between deaf and hearing cultures all her life.
Her memoir tells the story of her grandparents, who grew up deaf in a hearing world, one where sign language was banned for much of the 20th century, and weaves in her own experience as a hearing child in a family that often struggled to navigate their elders' difference.
Jessica is a writer and researcher who lives in Sydney on Cammeraygal land. Her work has been published in Meanjin and The Conversation, among other outlets.
In 2021, her manuscript was shortlisted for the Richell Prize for Emerging Writers. In the same year, she received a commendation for the Peter Blazey Fellowship, awarded to writers in the field of life writing.
Copies of the book will be available for purchase during the event at Bathurst Library. Bookings are essential. Call 6333 6281.
ARTS OutWest has re-signed a memorandum of understanding for another five-year partnership with National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) for the Kew-Y-Ahn Aboriginal Gallery at Hartley Historic Site.
Kew-Y-Ahn sells artwork by Aboriginal artists from across the NSW Central West and is managed in partnership with NPWS.
Arts OutWest curates the content, hangs work and liaises with the artists. NPWS runs the gallery and sells work on a day-to-day basis out of its Farmers' Inn building.
This is such a fantastic, supportive partnership. More than 15,000 people went through the gallery in the 2022-23 financial year.
In 2022, over $7000 in work for local artists was sold.
The gallery is open Tuesday to Sunday at 51 Old Great Western Highway, Hartley (10 minutes east of Lithgow).
I HAD a wonderful time on Wiradjuri Country in Condobolin to help celebrate NAIDOC Week.
Arts OutWest curates and manages the exhibition program at Condobolin Health Service. As part of the celebrations, I installed new artwork at the Condobolin Health Service.
FOR OUR ELDERS is an exhibition of paintings made by the Central West Family Support Girls Group.
The paintings have been developed from their thoughts and feeling for their elders, representing beautiful family members such as pop, nan, aunties and uncles.
There were wonderful speeches and a flying of the Aboriginal flag.
Congratulations on a fantastic show! A big thanks to Heather Blackley, who brilliantly supports our work in Condo.
OPEN mic is held every second Thursday at the Panorama. The evening is hosted by Arthur Sonter Music and Clovesongs.
Hear amazing Bathurst locals.
The next open mic will be held on Thursday, July 27 from 6pm.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.