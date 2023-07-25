CSU Mungals couldn't have asked for a more stylish way to secure their place in the upcoming Woodbridge Cup league tag finals series as they scored a 26-12 upset over the Manildra Rhinos on Sunday at Diggings Oval.
The Mungals bounced back from a narrow loss against former New Era Cup rivals Orange United by producing one of their best games of the season.
Mungals blew the Rhinos off the park with a much improved second half of play after the teams had come into the sheds at half-time locked at 6-all.
Co-coacH Ike Eggleton said it's great to see the side peaking at the right time of the year.
"It was unreal. The girls really showed what they were made of on the weekend. The first half was a close contest but we ran away with it in the second half," he said.
"That was so good to see, especially after they'd beaten us at the start of the year.
"I think we just picked things up defensively in the second half, got off our line quicker and shut down their main playmakers like Molly [Hoswell], who was unreal coming back from an ankle injury.
"We just ran more direct as well and that worked perfectly."
Eggleton said the commitment from the players has been something to behold throughout the season.
"Grace [Farmilo, captain] was in placement in Sydney, came back off two hours sleep and played an unreal game," he said.
"At training on Thursday our halfback Lily Smith broke her ankle, which was a big blow going into the game, but the girls really stepped up and showed everyone what they could do."
Mungoes president Ray Sargent echoed those sentiments.
He's been thrilled by the progressed the team has made but wasn't overly shocked to see the final score, given the work the team has put in week to week.
"The girls have been fantastic this year. They've fallen short in a couple of games but being the university side that we are we often lose players to placements each week and when we're full strength - which we haven't had a chance to be - we're a side to look out for," he said.
"Hopefully the girls can push home strongly for finals. Those Manildra girls have been a force in this competition, and were unfortunate not to win the grand final last year, and I think that shows that our girls can go toe-to-toe with any team on their day."
For the men's side it was always going to be a tough prospect to avoid the mercy rule against a rampant Rhinos squad, let alone make it a competitive fixture.
Sargent said the final score of 72-12 won't show how much heart his 12-man side put into the game.
"We had nine players the weekend before in Orange and 12 in the game just gone against Manildra. Any top seven team can lose against Manildra, let alone a team fielding 12," he said.
"We're really looking forward to this weekend. We're keen to try and end with a win.
"We're a young side who I've said in the past are almost like a youth league team having a crack against the big boys and we're doing our best."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
