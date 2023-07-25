Western Advocate
CSU Mungals secure their place in Woodbridge Cup league tag finals with upset win over Manildra Rhinos

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 25 2023 - 1:30pm
CSU Mungals couldn't have asked for a more stylish way to secure their place in the upcoming Woodbridge Cup league tag finals series as they scored a 26-12 upset over the Manildra Rhinos on Sunday at Diggings Oval.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

