We're on a frosty run that's easily worse than anything last winter

FEEL that? BATHURST is in the midst of a festival of frosts that is easily worse than anything served up in the winter of 2022.
The Bathurst Airport weather station - where the data is more complete - has recorded seven below-zero temperatures in a row beginning last Thursday, July 20.
If a forecast frost on Thursday, July 27 eventuates, that will make it eight days in a row - and some fatigued locals might say eight is enough.
The worst of last winter was a pathetic (in comparison) four frosts in a row in mid-July, 2022 that began with -1.8, ended with -2.2 and had a -3.9 and -4.5 in the middle.
Among Bathurst's current run of frosts, the worst was the one that kicked it all off: -5.5 (at the airport) and -6.6 (at the ag station) last Thursday.
Bathurst's frost fiesta:
The city's worst frost of this winter, though, remains the -7.5 (at the airport) and -8.5 (at the ag station) monster that descended on June 21.
That was the coldest June morning at the airport station in at least 32 years and the coldest June morning at the ag station in almost 100 years.
For the record, the long-term mean minimum temperature at the Bathurst Airport weather station is a comparatively spring-like 0.9 degrees (rising slightly to 1.2 degrees in August).
Also for the record, Orange's worst run of frosts this winter was six days in mid-June.
