RIVER camp spots near Sofala will be targeted after Bathurst Regional Council received a new grant to combat illegal dumping.
Mobile surveillance camera units will also be used at isolated locations thanks to the almost $120,000 grant provided by the NSW Environment Protection Authority (EPA).
Council says "significant amounts of time and money" are spent responding to "illegal dumping investigation, clean-up, and disposal", though incidents in the Bathurst region have been decreasing.
Illegal dumping incidents increased by 148 per cent in 2020 (154), according to council, but then decreased by 20.4 per cent in 2021 (127) and 50.65 per cent in 2022 (75) off the back of council's work with the NSW EPA.
That included putting several mobile illegal dumping monitoring cameras at hot spots across the region.
The NSW EPA announced this week that it would provide grants to a number of councils, including $117,748 to Bathurst.
"Everyone wants to live in a community that they can be proud of, so we're supporting the most effective and targeted solutions to stop waste from being discarded in our streets, parks, bushland and waterways," NSW EPA executive director of engagement, education and programs Liesbet Spanjaard said.
She said the new funding would "build on previous work the EPA and councils have done".
Council, meanwhile, said "a new location and type of dumper" had been identified recently: campers along the Turon River near Sofala.
According to council, Wallaby Rocks and Green Point, west and east of Sofala respectively, are "two popular locations that need to be addressed by the new project to deter illegal dumping" and a site wide clean-up "will be completed by a local not-for-profit contractor".
Council also says remote mobile surveillance camera units will be used in areas that have no or limited reception "to deter and capture illegal dumping behaviour" and a communication campaign will be used to increase community awareness and publicise illegal dumping incidents.
Council says the majority of illegal dumping is of household domestic waste (65.7 per cent). Construction and industrial waste makes up the remaining 34.3pc.
MEANWHILE, residents on Bathurst's north-east suburban outskirts have been warned about dumping green waste in a park.
Bathurst Regional Council recently wrote to residents of Connolly Drive, Cain Drive, Graham Drive and Hughes Street in Kelso who "back onto or are in reasonable proximity to" Hughes Street Park.
The letter said council had received a complaint about "unlawful vehicular access, dumping of green waste and the storage of equipment and materials" within the park.
Council said in the letter that placing any materials in public reserves is classed as littering.
