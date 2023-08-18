EIGHTEEN years ago, on a cold Friday night in August 2005, the sky lit up as a fire took hold of Kelso High School.
Staff, students, families and members of the community lined the school boundaries as the buildings went up in a blaze.
Just before 8.30pm on August 19, residents raised the alarm that the school was alight.
Bathurst and Kelso brigades attended, but swiftly realised the scale of the disaster.
Brigades from Orange, Lithgow, Leura, Katoomba and Blackheath were called to assist as southerly winds picked up and spread the flames from structure to structure.
A plane from Penrith flew over to water-bomb the scene.
"SES workers were forced to return to town and bring back 70 millimetre hoses to increase water pressure as it became apparent they did not have the water pressure to quell the blaze," the Western Advocate's Clementine Cuneo reported at the time.
"By 9.45, the fire had hit the school's science laboratories, where oxyacetylene cylinders were located. Police and SES workers evacuated people from the front of the school, with fears the cylinders could explode."
Journalist Jacinta Carroll spoke to Kelso High students who were at the scene.
"When I saw it, I just started crying," then-year nine student Rhiannon McNeal said.
"All our stuff is in there. All our Rock Eisteddfod props ... We just don't know what to do, where to go. What will happen on Monday?"
No words can describe how I'm feeling. I don't think it's really sunk in yet.- Alex Hausfeld, 2005 school captain
Ultimately, the school was gutted. But as Greame Hanger recalled in an interview last year: "I was the year 12 adviser and the good thing is, the year 12 students lost one day of school, that being the Monday afterwards."
"They started back on the Tuesday up at the TAFE," he said.
The rest of the school was split across available locations, including Bathurst High School.
The Western Advocate released a special edition paper on Saturday, August 20, 2005.
Many photos were featured, but now, with the freedom of the internet, we are able to release the collection in full.
More than 70 photos are featured in the gallery above, with credit to the photographers who were there that night.
It was the end of the working week on Friday, August 19, 2005 and the Saturday edition of the Western Advocate had been put to bed.
The paper had been sent to Dubbo, was printed, and ready to be trucked back to Bathurst, when all hell broke loose.
News Kelso High School was on fire started filtering through at around 8.40pm, and it quickly became clear a major story was breaking. In fact, one of the most important stories in Bathurst's history was unfolding.
Journalist Clementine Cuneo received a call from an off-duty police officer, who lived near the school, saying it was on fire.
She called editor Murray Nicholls to tell him of the emergency, before rushing to the scene, notebook in hand, to start gathering as much information as possible.
By this time, chief of staff Brian Wood had also heard of the unfolding drama and had started taking notes from the police scanner.
At 9pm, senior journalist Jacinta Carroll was called to the scene, and layout sub Damon Cooper was called in to the office.
The paper's chief photographer, Phill Murray, who lived near the school, had heard emergency services rushing to the scene, and was already at the school.
His colleague, photographer Zenio Lapka, who was on the Friday late shift, was called and told to drop all assignments and go straight to the fire.
Back at the office, a meeting was in progress and a plan put into place to deal with the coverage of the blaze.
General manager Andrew Meenahan arrived in the office and made the decision to produce an eight-page wraparound special edition for the next day.
However, as the newspaper had already been printed, it was necessary to insert, by hand, each paper into the wrap.
As the clock ticked, the journalists were assigned to different aspects of the tragedy, and after viewing images, it was then a race to the line.
A little after 1am, the final pages of the wrap were being sent, and shortly after, staff made their way home, while Dubbo based print manager Dean McManus and his crew were left with the task of hand inserting the paper into the wrap, in time for the papers to be delivered back to Bathurst and hit the streets on time.
By Clementine Cuneo
Students, staff and local residents looked on in shock last night as Kelso High School burnt to the ground.
More than 150 firefighters battled to save the building but could do nothing as the raging inferno engulfed the entire complex. Such was the severity of the fire the scene could be seen from most parts of the city.
Students past and present, staff, parents, families and distressed members of the community lined the boundaries of the school to watch the blaze. Students hugged each other, sobbed and looked on in horror as the 26-year-old building succumbed to the flames.
A Miriyan Drive resident raised the alarm just before 8.30pm last night, after seeing flames lighting up the administration building.
Bathurst and Kelso fire brigades responded immediately, and were confronted by the administration section of the building well alight.
Brigades from Orange, Lithgow, Leura, Katoomba and Blackheath were called in to assist.
An aeroplane with a water boom was brought in from Penrith to dump much needed water on the school from above.
But the southerly wind wreaked havoc, and flames spread across the entire school.
The unique architecture of the school worked against it last night as extensive woodwork throughout the building provided fuel to the flames.
SES workers were forced to return to town and bring back 70mm hoses to increase the water pressure as it became apparent they did not have enough water pressure to quell the blaze.
By 9.45pm, the blaze had spread to the science labs, where oxyacetylene cylinders were located. Police and SES workers evacuated people from standing in front of the school, with fears the cylinders may explode.
People were forced away from the front oval of the school and the roadway in Boyd Street and neighbouring residents were instructed to remain inside. Boyd Street was shut off.
Roads to and from the school were barley visible late last night as smoke filled Kelso and people packed the roadways for a final glimpse of the school.
The fire brigade reported the blaze was under control just before midnight with officers remaining on the scene to keep an eye on hot spots.
Sick with shock, Kelso High students last night sat in the gutter of Limekilns Road united in grief from the loss of their school.
Fighting back tears, students, teachers and the community sat as Kelso High literally burnt to the ground.
With hundreds of people standing around the school, it seemed as if all of Bathurst came to look as Kelso High burned.
Year 9 students Courtney Kelly, Emily Clarke and Rhiannon McNeal, who were sitting in the gutter opposite the school at 10pm, said they couldn't believe what they were witnessing.
"I've been sitting here for an hour. When I heard I came and just thought 'oh no'," Courtney said.
"When I saw it I just started crying," her friend Rhiannon said.
"All our stuff is in there - all our Rock Eisteddfod props and the grand final is in two weeks," she said.
"We just don't know what to do, where to go. What will happen on Monday?
"It feels like the world has blown up."
As police established roadblocks and tried to secure the area, Kelso High's year 12 co-ordinator Graeme Hanger stayed close at hand supporting students as they stared on in disbelief.
"What can you say?" he said.
"We've got teachers who have spent their whole lives here.
"Hans Stroeve has been here 27 years, Di Poole around the same time. All their stuff is gone."
Mrs Poole, who began teaching at Kelso High School back in 1979, was standing with the students last night.
When she arrived just after 9pm, she found the entire school ablaze.
"There were embers going everywhere and police were hunting people away," she said.
"This has been my workplace for 26 years, and now it's all gone.
"All the Year 12 major works, industrial arts, Rock Eisteddfod, they're all gone.
"The Year 12 students are devastated."
But as the horror of the night sunk in, Mrs Poole said she was sure the students would rally together.
"These guys are great. This won't beat them," she said.
School captains Alex Hausfeld and Pam Rudge were last night torn between the shock of what they were seeing and the determination to be strong for their peers.
"We were celebrating our last [HSC trial exam] when the news came through. We came straight over," Alex said.
"My major HSC work [a coffee table] is inside. I'm pretty devastated. No words can describe how I'm feeling. I don't think it's really sunk in yet.
"But we will go on from here, we will still get our HSC, we will come back from this."
Mr Hanger was equally optimistic.
"The school is the community. We haven't lost the school, just the building," he said.
Only hours earlier she had completed her final Higher School Certificate trial exam.
However, for Kelso High School captain Alex Hausfeld, watching her precious works burn before her eyes last night was an inconsolable blow.
Ms Hausfeld, tears running down her face, sat at the front entrance of the school with her shattered Year 12 classmates staring in disbelief at the carnage unfolding before their eyes.
They had been together at a party celebrating the end of their pre-HSC exams when news came filtering through that their school was burning down.
As they rushed to see if they could salvage any of their vital assignments, it became apparent there was nothing they could do.
They arrived to find firefighters, police and the State Emergency Service in full swing, but it became immediately apparent they were powerless to quell the flames.
"All our projects are there ... burning to bits," Ms Hausfeld said.
"Everything's burning. No words can explain it. It's our school, and it's gone. Nothing can replace it."
By 11pm, Ms Hausfeld was still feeling numb.
She said she and her classmates had decided to leave the scene and head back to their party venue.
"It's not exactly a party anymore," she said.
"We're here reflecting on the past and the memories we shared at the school.
"But we won't be beaten. We always said we wanted to be the remembered year. So we want to get the school back on its feet again."
Ms Hausfeld said she had spoken with other student leaders and would call a special morning assembly for 9am on the front school oval.
"We will fight this all together," she said. "But really, it hasn't sunk in yet. It's all so surreal.
"I don't think we'll realise how bad it is until we come back and see the skeleton and the charred remains."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.