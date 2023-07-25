IT might have been his first time racing clockwise but Raining Cubes was the one putting his rivals in a spin with an all-the-way win in Tuesday's Bathurst Cup 24 September CG&E Maiden Handicap (1,100 metres) at Tyers Park for home trainer Gayna Williams.
Raining Cubes ($9.50, Grant Buckley) looked completely at ease making the right hand bend while leading for home in the opening event of the meeting, holding off a prolonged challenge from long-shot Zillions ($151, Simone Vella) down the length of the straight.
The former Victoria-trained son of Rubick recently came to Williams from the Robbie Griffiths and Mathew de Kock stable after three career starts.
The Bathurst's trainer's major query ahead of his debut New South Wales run was how well the three-year-old would handle the change of direction.
Raining Cubes put in the early work from barrier two to take the lead and once he settled he was able to keep enough in reserve to win by a little over a length.
"He was very confident in the run today and he got away very well," Williams said.
"Grant said he was going to let the leaders go but he overraced a bit early and started to pull a bit so he let him stride for a while and he came back under him.
"It was a good win and he found where he needed to."
Raining Cubes wasn't the best away and had to put in a couple of strong strides to take the early lead away from Zillions and race favourite Torre Egger ($2, Mitchell Bell).
"We weren't sure what he'd do today, being his first run for the stable," Williams said.
"Coming into the 600m I thought he might have done too much work early but it was a great effort because he finished off well."
Williams wasn't far away from making it a race-to-race double when her other first starter on the day, Pozesana, was a length away when running fourth in the Vale George Corones F&M Maiden Handicap (1,100m).
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
