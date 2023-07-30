FRIENDSHIPS with colleagues, residents and their families, is what has ensured a high staff retention rate at Catholic Healthcare St Catherine's Aged Care Home, and those long-standing staff members were awarded recently.
On Monday, July 24, residents at the facility joined with staff members for a morning tea to celebrate 14 special employees on their long-service at the care home.
Awards were given to acknowledge members of staff who have worked in the residence for five, 10, 15, 20 and 25 years.
And there was only one award presented for a quarter of a century.
This award was bestowed upon residential manager of St Catherine's, Angela Stocks.
Though Ms Stocks joked that the award really showed her age, she said that she has only lasted this long due to the values of Catholic Healthcare.
"I think the values that Catholic Healthcare have, are the strengths of why I stay with them," she said.
"These values are the promotion of the dignity, life and spirituality of older people."
And it shows that by taking care of their residents, it, in turn takes care of the staff, as helping the older generations is something that provides Ms Stocks with immense job satisfaction.
"It's 25 years of very happy memories and great friendships and great colleagues that we work with as well as the residents and their families that we get to meet and make friendships over the years," she said.
This sentiment was shared by Corazon Pallane, who was awarded for 20 years of service at the facility.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"I love the residents, their smiles when you come in, it makes a lot of difference in my day to day work," Ms Pallane said.
As well as loving the residents, Ms Pallane said she appreciates the recognition that she receives in her position, particularly the long-service award.
"I feel valued and this recognition is really very important to me," she said.
The acknowledgement of Ms Pallane's service is even more impressive when considering that she, at 74 years-of-age, has every intention to continue working in the facility for as long as possible.
"If I am still strong and healthy for another few years, I will stay," she said.
Hoping that Ms Pallane has a few more years left at St Catherine's, is Shehani Kekulawla, who was awarded for five years' long service.
Ms Kekulawla began her career in the industry during a particularly challenging time.
She has had to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, and a current staffing crisis, as well as the birth of a child, but said she wouldn't change any of it.
"It's been great, there's been a lot of challenges along the time," she said.
"But I've met a lot of people and I have learnt a lot of life lessons and It's a great privilege to be here to be honest.
"I love everything about it, the staff and especially the residents, I love caring for all these people."
"It makes your day when you see them and everything."
Ms Kekulawla said that she hopes to continue working in the facility for a long time yet, and takes her inspiration from other long serving staff members.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.