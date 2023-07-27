Seven months without love, without a place to call home, without a sliver of hope.
That's the reality for Tish the cat, who has spent most of her life watching other animals bid farewell to pound life.
While each day offers a chance at love, Tish is yet to find herself a forever family.
The one-year-old tabby was left in the Bathurst Pound's overnight cages on January 6, 2023 with her sister and nieces and nephews, one of whom (Abbey) is still looking for a home.
Despite being desexed, up to date with her vaccines, and having an all-round "chill" vibe, she has been ignored by every potential owner.
But, playing with staff on a daily basis has worked in the favour of Tish, who has been described as a "lovely little lap cat".
"All she needs is someone to take a chance on her," Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre coordinator Katrina Nelson said.
"She's quite happy to curl up on your lap and be cuddled."
Although a bit wary with dogs to begin with, Tish will warm to any companion.
If you have a place in your heart for Tish, she is available for adoption at a cost of $116 at the Bathurst Pound.
To meet her, book an appointment by calling the pound at 6333 6190.
P.s. she will come home with a bag of cat food!
Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.
