Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tish the cat looks for a home after seven months at Bathurst pound

Jay-Anna Mobbs
By Jay-Anna Mobbs
Updated July 27 2023 - 3:17pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Seven months without love, without a place to call home, without a sliver of hope.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jay-Anna Mobbs

Jay-Anna Mobbs

Journalist

Reporter for the Western Advocate. First began as a sports journalist with ACM in 2018 before moving on to cover news and court.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.