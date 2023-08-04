WHAT do the Bathurst Railway Museum, Bernardi's supermarket, and the Bathurst bicentenary flagstaff all have in common?
They have all been built by Tablelands Builders, a Bathurst construction company that in 2023 is celebrating 70 years in business.
It's an enormous achievement for a business that got its start when four German immigrants decided to stay in Australia, where they had come to build houses in Lithgow, after the company they were working for went broke.
Their building company started with three carpenters and a joiner, and 70 years later it consists of more than 20 employees, with Rob Barlow at the helm.
"They had significant early clients who were very loyal to them and Karl Matiszik, who was the surviving owner when I bought the business 30 years ago," Mr Barlow said.
"He always talked about Good Year being the company that really got them going, because they travelled all over NSW building the new Good Year sheds."
The reputation they built in those early years of the business made it possible for Tablelands Builders to be involved in the construction of some of Bathurst's most well-known buildings.
Mr Barlow said "pretty much all of the older motels and hotels" were built by the company, as were a lot of the city's infill buildings.
"It was an era, in the 50s, when things were demolished and rebuilt," he said.
Just about every church in Bathurst has been touched by Tablelands Builders, including works to the All Saints' Anglican Cathedral bell tower and the restoration of the Cathedral of St Michael and St John.
Tablelands Builders also worked on the Bathurst Holden building, and in more recent years constructed the Central Tablelands Collections Facility and the Kelso Community Hub's sprawling new playground.
Mr Barlow said the diversity of services offered by Tablelands Builders has been a driver of its longevity, as has the loyalty of return clients.
He said he feels "incredibly proud" to be the owner of the business as it celebrates 70 years, and there have been many people who have contributed to its success that he can recall in the 30 years he has been in charge.
"It's been about the people who've assisted me," he said.
"You don't do this alone. You don't survive in the building industry single-handedly.
"And over 30 years there are still people working for me who started 27 years ago, and many - five or six - with more than 20 years' service.
"It's that loyalty and the loyal customer base that makes me extremely proud."
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
