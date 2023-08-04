Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Tablelands Builders celebrates 70 years in business

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 4 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WHAT do the Bathurst Railway Museum, Bernardi's supermarket, and the Bathurst bicentenary flagstaff all have in common?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.