A PLANNED pumped hydro project near Bathurst is facing a delay, but a similar project near Lithgow has taken another step after a council meeting this week.
The Lithgow City Council chamber was crowded with residents on Monday as electricity company Energy Australia sought to modify its development application for geotechnical investigations into the feasibility of a pumped hydro facility at Lake Lyell.
If it is determined that the site is feasible, an upper reservoir could be built on Mount Walker, west of Lithgow, and a lower one on Lake Lyell, the impoundment for the Coxs River.
Energy Australia has emphasised, however, that any go-ahead for the project could be up to two years away.
The modification request that was considered and approved by Lithgow Council this week was to allow the drilling of a further 13 boreholes over a three to six month period.
A number of residents spoke against the motion during the council meeting's public forum.
Malynda Impie, the owner of the wedding and cabin stay business Seclusions Blue Mountains, which is south-west of Lake Lyell, said she was concerned about the proposed pumped hydro facility's possible impact on her business.
"We ask our elected councillors, if you are seeking a venue for your next event or looking for a beautiful country location to enjoy a peaceful getaway, would you want to be looking at or hear the noise of construction sites?" she asked.
Resident Rob White, who has been vocal about his concerns with the project, spoke about the possibility of further battery storage of energy as an alternative.
"Both [lithium battery and pumped hydro] have a similar purpose - storing energy - but vary enormously in impacts and community outcomes," he said.
He said there was no need for Energy Australia to keep pursuing the Lake Lyell pumped hydro proposal "when better opportunities exist at the Mount Piper precinct".
Energy Australia announced last year that it was investigating the viability of a battery of up to 500 megawatts (MW) at the Mount Piper coal-fired power station near Portland.
Energy Australia's project manager for the proposed pumped hydro facility, Mike De Vink, said the DA modification related only to the work highlighted, not the determination of the pumped hydro facility.
"Any assessment of the pumped hydro facility itself will be led by the State Department of Planning following the lodgement of a project environmental impact statement or EIS," he said.
"Approval of the project is at least 18 months to two years away."
During his speech for the motion to approve the further boreholes, councillor Stuart McGhie said that transitioning from coal isn't going to be easy, "but we need to investigate fully all potentials".
Mayor Maree Statham addressed the gallery to remind residents that the council was not voting on a pumped hydro facility, but geotechnical investigations.
"We are voting on boreholes tonight, I want to remind people of that," she said.
The motion was passed.
Closer to Bathurst, the company ATCO is proposing a pumped hydro project that would involve a reservoir at the top of Mount Tennyson, near Yetholme, and another in a nearby valley.
ATCO said earlier this month that it remains committed to the project even though it has decided to defer an environmental impact statement.
Reidun is a Journalist and writer who lives in a country town 3 hours from Sydney, Australia. From a young age, Reidun has been in love with words and the infinite possibilities they bring. Stories poems, and later feature stories have been a major part of her writing career. Reidun believes in the power of words, and how those words lead to powerful actions. Reidun is passionate about using her skills for good causes. She donates her time where possible to various charities on both an ongoing and singular basis. Domestic Violence, Mental health, Community issues and women’s issues are some of the causes she advocates for.
