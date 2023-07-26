POPPY Channing's recent rise to the international stage was recognised with the Western Regional Academy of Sport's Athlete of the Year prize for 2023.
The Bathurst lone star WRAS athlete was honoured for her biggest season yet, which saw Channing make her debut appearance for the Young Matildas in last November's friendly against South Korea.
In the midst of the FIFA Women's World Cup on home soil it felt almost appropriate that a player dreaming of an appearance in a future edition of the tournament came away with WRAS' biggest prize.
"I was so excited about it. I had no idea it was coming, I only found out the moment it was announced," Channing said.
"I was so shocked because there were so many great athletes there. It was such a great moment."
Channing, who plays club football for the Blacktown Spartans in women's National Premier Leagues 1, also enjoyed plenty of representative match time at state level.
The 16-year-old was the vice-captain for the NSW Country team at the Football Australia Youth Championships and was named an Emerging Country Talent from the NSW CHS Football Tournament.
Channing is currently awaiting news on her potential return to the NSW Country team, whose squad is expected to be announced in the coming days.
Even on a local level Channing has made a big impact, with the Bathurst High School student having a pair of standout performances in the Astley Cup against Orange and Dubbo.
"This year has been crazy, much like last year. Its been a whirlwind. It's all gone by so quick but I couldn't be happier about it," she said.
"The Young Matildas game was definitely the highlight of the year. Just being in the camp with all those girls was great and then getting the chance to debut was amazing. Having everyone cheer me on from the sidelines was great.
"Everyone was really supportive. I'm in the extended squad right now and working hard to get into that main squad. That's my goal for the moment. There will be a couple of camps coming up in the next few months."
Channing said WRAS has played an integral role in helping take her game to the next level.
"They've been really supportive," she said.
"I've done strength and conditioning with them every Wednesday. The coach has been amazing. I've asked him about making special programs for me, and he's done that.
"I've made a lot of friends throughout it and it's been great being around a lot of other like-minded athletes out there."
It was a Bathurst 1-2 in the Athlete of the Year race, with cyclist Ebony Robinson named runner-up.
Robinson brought home six gold medals from the AusCycling National Track Championships and also had a win at the National Road Championships.
Bathurst's Ollie Bestwick and Tayla Grabham were also named WRAS' top hockey athletes of the year and Sam Hanrahan was netballer of the year.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
