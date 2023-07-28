Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

'When Rex Dallas wrote Old Wallerawang' is Bathurst's Cliff Berry's new single

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
July 28 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

WALLERAWANG has proved to be the muse that keeps on giving for Cliff Berry, who at 84 years of age has recorded a single paying tribute to the town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.