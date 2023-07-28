WALLERAWANG has proved to be the muse that keeps on giving for Cliff Berry, who at 84 years of age has recorded a single paying tribute to the town.
The track, titled When Rex Dallas wrote Old Wallerawang, was recorded in Enrec Studios in Tamworth, after being written almost five years ago, and is based on the 1975 Rex Dallas Golden Guitar winning hit, Old Wallerawang.
Mr Berry's return to the music industry has been a welcome one, after a 20-year hiatus from a career that started almost 40 years ago, with a chance encounter with Rex Dallas himself.
The encounter came just a few short years after Dallas had secured his stardom in the country music scene, and Mr Berry ran into him at the town's Bowling Club.
It was there that Mr Berry tried to encourage Dallas to write another song about the town.
"I said to Rex, why don't you write something about the timber men?" Mr Berry said.
"And he said, 'I don't know enough about it.'"
That night, Mr Berry was woken up bright and early by the call of inspiration, and he wrote his first song in its entirety at age 43.
"The next morning at about five o'clock, I got up and I wrote a full song called 'Timber Man'," Mr Berry said.
"From then on, that started my song writing career, and I've written a lot of songs, and I've always considered that Rex Dallas and Old Wallerawang were the start of my career of writing and singing."
In this time, Mr Berry has recorded 10 albums, which included 60 songs in which he wrote himself, and has also had several of his original songs recorded by other country artists including Ken Parmenter.
And now Mr Berry has come full circle, releasing what he has said will be his last recorded single, and is effectively a tribute to his first.
"I haven't recorded anything for over 20 years," he said.
"I thought, at this stage of life, when I'm 84, if I'm going to do this song, I'm going to do it properly and as well as I can, so I booked the studio ... and went up there and put the song down."
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
When Rex Dallas wrote Old Wallerawang has now been sent to around 70 radio stations, with the hopes that it will be played around the country.
And it has already found air time in Bundaberg, which Mr Berry said was fantastic.
It will also be available on all music streaming services from July 30.
"I'm very pleased and I'm very proud that I could do a song and do a reasonable job of it at this age," Mr Berry said.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens.
Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.