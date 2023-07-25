Men's minor pairs action delivers cracking contests

We note with sadness that Jill, wife of member Bruce Rich passed away during the week. Her funeral will be held on Friday.
Social Bowls
Wednesday 19th July was a beautiful clear, sunny afternoon - perfect Bathurst winter weather. It brought out 28 players, including quite a few visitors. It was also great to see Lola Noonan back on the green and playing well after a long absence. We had Owen and Cathy Smythe from Lake Macquarie and several players from Majellan, getting some practice for the upcoming Pennants season.
Game 1, rink 9. Owen Smythe and Denis Oxley had a commanding lead over their opponents Pat Duff and Cathy Smythe with a score of 22-2 after twelve ends. Pat and Cathy got into double figures, 11, by the sixteenth end, and then cleaned up the last three ends to finish up winners on 29-18.
Game 2, rink 10. A close game resulted when Trevor Sharpin, Robert Keady and Lola Noonan played Ray Noonan, Ian Shaw and U3A member Mick Hope. Trevor's team were out first, leading 8-1 when Shorty's team caught and passed them two ends later. Shorty and Co. led 15-11 after thirteen ends when Trevor's side had a very strong run of six ends, gathering in twelve shots to lead 23-15. Shorty's team won the last two ends and six shots but fell short by two. The final score: 23-21.
Game 3, rink 11. Alby Homer, Peter Drew and Barry McPherson played Mick Sewell, Noel Whitney and Paul Rodenhuis in a very close game that was decided in the last end. The lead swung back and forth six times while the score was level three times. From the twelfth end with the score on 9-all, Alby's side edged ahead to 12-9 when Mick's side overtook them 15-12 after the seventeenth. Alby and Co. led 17-16 going into the last end where all three - Barry, Peter and Alby scored four shots.
Game 4, rink 12. Daniel Prasad, Jack Smith and Annette Myers had a good 25-15 win over Jim Grives, Ian Cunningham and Cathy Evans. Daniel's team were well away having a score of 12-1 on the board after six ends. Jim's team narrowed the gap three ends later, but Daniel's side were too strong, winning nine ends to four.
Game 5, rink 13. Bobby Bourke, Joe Young and Phill Murray were successful in their game against Ian Schofield, Nev Townsend and Scott Bennett. While Bobby's team led early, Scoey and his team were only two-down when the score stood at 10-8 after the tenth end. Bobby and his side then won the next six ends and nine shots to be in a very strong position on 19-8. The game ended on 24-13.
Saturday 22nd July
Again, we had a beautiful Bathurst sunny winter afternoon, making for very pleasant playing conditions.
Game 1, rink 3. Lots of hilarity coming from this rink when Mick and Susie Simmons played Alby Homer and Luke Dobie. Alby and Luke were first away with six shots after three ends. They held this lead throughout the next fifteen ends when it was 16-14. The Simmons equalised at 16-all in the nineteenth end, then scored a winning five in the twentieth. Alby and Luke took a final single to finish up second on 21-17.
Game 2, rink 4. Ray Noonan, Daniel Prasad and Paul Rodenhuis had a close and enjoyable game against Norm Hayes, Jack Smith and improving Junior, Flynn Armstrong. Leads Flynn and Paul had an enjoyable contest. Shorty's team had a 6-1 lead after six ends when Norm and his crew caught up and briefly led in the ninth. Shorty and Co. re-took the lead in the tenth and were never headed after that. The end result was a 20-14 win to Shorty's team.
Game 3, rink 5. Chris Stafford led his team of Anthony Morrissey and James Nau to a mighty win over the team of Ian Shaw, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson. Leading 16-5 after seven ends, Chris and his team piled on the shots to lead 26-5 after eleven, then 31-6 after fifteen ends. The final score, a remarkable 37-8.
Game 4, rink 6. A closer game on this rink with Denis Oxley, Ian Schofield and Barry McPherson triumphant against Bobby Bourke, Nev Townsend and Phill Murray. Booby's team were in front first but Ox and his team caught and then passed with a six to lead 17-10 in the tenth end. Booby's team gradually fought back to level the score on 19-all after seventeen ends. Denis, Scoey and Barry were too strong in the closing ends, winning on 25-20.
By The Bowling Shark
This week at the Majellan saw some great turnouts for social bowls and the commencement of the Men's Minor Pairs, with some interesting results. Over recent weeks the club has seen an influx of new members which is great to see. One new social member has shown some very good sportsmanship with him playing with the men's, congratulations Anton King from Raglan Public School, keep up the great work. This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday 18 July 2023
Rink two: Darryl Shurmer, Greg Hallett and Hugh Brennan went all in against Ian Warren, Russ McPherson and Tim Pickstone with the scores level on the 5th (6 all). From there the scores were close for the remaining ends with Team Brennan prevailing 24-23.
Rink three: Ron Hollebone, Geoff Thorne and Dave Josh were also in a tight tussle against Jim Clark, Trevor Sharpham and Paul Galvin. With scores tied on the 10th (8 all) and again on the 18th (16 all). The match went down to the wire with both teams shaking hands at the end 18 all.
Rink four: Bryce Peard, John Mackey and Brian Hope were struggling from the 2 nd end against Bob Charlton, John Toole and Ron McGarry with a 6-15 score line by the 12th end. Team McGarry continued to the end with the lead, winning 29-13.
Rink five: Kevin Dwyer, John Bosson and Peter Drew opened the scoring against Tony Smith, Peter Phegan and Max Elms. Team Elms came close to gaining the lead holding Team Drew on 12 points for 6 ends. Team Drew won in the end 20-15.
Rink six: Keith Pender, Ron Hogan and Peter Ryan were level on the 7th (6 all) against Terry Chifley, Allan Clark and Terry Burke. Team Ryan didn't see the lead for the entire match and went down 21-17.
Rink seven: Terry Clark, Josh Roberson and Noel Witney were making a mountain for the opposition of Darryl Howard, Mick Foxall and Peter Zylstra to try and climb over with an 11-0 lead by the 6th. Team Witney continued the lead to win the match 28-14.
Wednesday 19 July 2023
Rink two: Val Zylstra and Peggy McIntosh were out in front early against Betsy Thornberry and Robyn Stenhouse with a 12-8 lead by the 9 th . Team Stenhouse fought back and took control in the closing stages of the match to win 23-15.
Rink three: Sue Murray and Ron McGarry were in a tough match against Pauline and Allan Clark with the scores level on the 7th (7 all) and again on the 9th (8 all), the scores were also tied on the second last end 14 all with Team McGarry taking the win 15-14.
Rink four: Leonie McGarry (swing bowler), Gail Howard and Kerry Lucas were 6 all after 10 ends of play against Leonie McGarry, Maureen Taylor and Robyn Adams. The scores were level on the 16th (12 all) and the teams were not finished there with the match ending in a draw 13 all.
Saturday 22 July 2023
Rink one: Anton King, Ted Parker and Hugh Brennan dominated the opposition of Gary Café, John Mackey and Paul Galvin with a 22-2 lead by the 12 th . Even with a wrong bias thrown down there was nothing stopping the momentum of Team Brennan who romped home 31-10.
Rink two: John Toole and Mick McDonald missed the start against Geoff Thorne and Paul Francis who were up 6-0 after 4 ends of play. Team Francis continued to lead the way to the finish line to win the match 22-10.
Rink three - Men's Minor Pairs: Ron Hollebone and Terry James were in the lead for the first 16 ends against Peter Drew and Des Sanders who gained the lead from there only to not score again for the remainder of the match to allow Team James the win 20-18.
Rink four - Men's Minor Pairs: Peter Phegan and Andrew Moffatt were up 17-8 by the 12thagainst Alex Osborne and Tom King. Team King played catch-up at the back end of the match to just fall short in the end going down 23-22.
Rink five - Men's Minor Pairs: Greg Hallett and Darryl Shurmer dominated their match against Glen Carter and Greg Cross with a 26-5 lead by the 13th . Team Shurmer continued the onslaught and won the match 31-14.
Rink six - Men's Minor Pairs: Jeff Adams and Ron McGarry tried their best to keep up with Max Elms and Peter Zylstra, but that didn't go quite to plan. Team Zylstra had all the answers to gain the upper hand and win the match 25-13.
Rink seven: Robert Rooke (swing bowler), Ron Hogan and Tim Pickstone played follow the leader against Robert Rooke, Gary Cameron and Mick Sewell. Team Pickstone couldn't keep up with Team Sewell and went down 18-15.
Rink eight: Terry Clark, Josh Roberson and Tony Urza opened the scoring in their match against Mick Foxall, Bill Mackey and Laci Koszta. Team Urza was in the back seat from the 3rd end and never saw the lead from there going down 22-18.
This wraps up another week at the Majellan, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and Stay Frosty.
