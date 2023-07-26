AUSTRALIANS are proud of their unique wildlife and would be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then Environment Minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct, bringing the total to 34.
These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species, 1300 of which are at risk of extinction.
In the Bathurst region, for example, 105 animals and plants are threatened, including the critically endangered regent honeyeater.
But why?
The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek launched the Threatened Species Action Plan, pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges".
He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
