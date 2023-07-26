ROADS on and around Mount Panorama have been closed to all vehicles as police investigate a fatal crash.
Emergency services received reports of an accident at about 9.50am on Wednesday, July 26.
The accident involved a single car and occurred at the end of Pit Straight, near the intersection of Hinton Road.
Chifley Police District Chief Inspector Glenn Cogdell said the male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle, was found deceased.
People are asked to avoid the area as police, including detectives from Bathurst, remain on scene to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
"A portion of Mount Panorama is currently closed. Police are currently investigating the incident," Chief Inspector Cogdell said.
He said forensic services will also attend to record the crime scene and a report will then be prepared for the coroner.
The area is expected to be closed for several hours while the thorough investigation is conducted.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
