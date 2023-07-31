Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Our History

Former Bathurst resident Jillian Mitchell talks about 1964 flood disaster in learn-to-swim video

Updated July 31 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Former Bathurst resident Jillian Mitchell appears in a new video to encourage adults to learn to swim.
Former Bathurst resident Jillian Mitchell appears in a new video to encourage adults to learn to swim.

A FORMER resident of Bathurst who was traumatised by the city's huge 1964 flood features as part of a new campaign to encourage adults to learn to swim.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.