Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia
Family
Photos

A look back at babies born in Bathurst during July of 2013

Updated August 3 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A BIG happy 10th birthday to the Bathurst babies the Western Advocate photographed back in July, 2013

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.