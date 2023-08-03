A BIG happy 10th birthday to the Bathurst babies the Western Advocate photographed back in July, 2013
This week we went through the archives to create this gallery of mums and their bubs from July, ten years ago.
There were 13 new little lives who graced Bathurst with their presence during the month featured, we wonder where they are now?
Future netball or footy stars, aspiring artists, the next Albert Einstein. The world is their oyster.
Browse through the photos above and if you see your child in there, let us know in the comments!
We would love to know how the bubs are going now, 10 years on.
