Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Six Bathurst Bulldogs players selected in final NSW Country Cockatoos, Corellas, Colts teams

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:38pm, first published 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

HARRISON Nowlan wasn't sure what his first season of rugby union with the Bathurst Bulldogs would bring.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.