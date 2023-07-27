ONLY two months after receiving spinal surgery, a young Bathurst girl is stepping up and striding out to raise funds for a charity close to her heart.
Isabelle Booth spent two months at Sydney Children's Hospital earlier this year, undergoing surgery for scoliosis.
And if it wasn't for Ronald McDonald House Randwick, the 14-year-old would not have been able to have her family by her side, and would have had a much different experience.
So to show her appreciation, Isabelle is making her way to Sydney on Sunday, July 30, to participate in the RBC (Royal Bank of Canada) Race for the Kids event.
"I'm really excited, I know it's going to kill my legs the day after though," Isabelle said.
"I've got a heap of family walking with me."
And not only will the Bathurst teen be walking four kilometres to raise money, but she was also asked to be an ambassador for the event.
"It made me feel really proud [to be asked to be an ambassador] because of what I've gone through, and now I can show the house that I really appreciate them."
Isabelle has nearly reach her goal of $3000, and is very thankful to everyone who has donated.
For anyone who would like to contribute to the cause, Thursday, July 27, is the best day to do so, with the RBC matching any donations made between 8am and 6pm to Isabelle's fundraising page - Izzy's Team.
Being from Bathurst, having access to the Ronald McDonald House during her two-month hospital stay meant the world to Isabelle.
Not only did it mean she had the support of her parents and siblings, but she made some new friends along the way.
"The other families we met down there really made a huge difference," she said.
"My brother and sister had someone to play with, I had someone, mum and dad could easily go up to the room then come down and have a coffee or whatever.
"I met some really cool people."
Every $80 donated to Ronald McDonald House Charities gives one sick kid and their family a night of accommodation.
Those needing to stay at the house are going through different hardships and the last thing they should worry about, on top of everything, is where they're going to stay to be near their child in hospital.
Isabelle's mum Jackie said unless you've experienced it you can't imagine how amazing and helpful the Ronald McDonald House is.
So Isabelle and her family hope to raise as much as they can to help the next sick kid and their loved ones have the safety and security of staying at the Ronald McDonald House.
