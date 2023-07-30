Western Advocate
Female change room approved for Bathurst Bushrangers' home ground

Rachel Chamberlain
Rachel Chamberlain
July 30 2023 - 12:00pm
THE times are changing for Bathurst's female AFL players, who are finally getting their own facilities after years of uncomfortable moments while sharing amenities.

