THE times are changing for Bathurst's female AFL players, who are finally getting their own facilities after years of uncomfortable moments while sharing amenities.
On July 19, 2023, Bathurst Regional Council approved a development application (DA) to construct new amenities and change rooms adjoining the Bathurst Bushrangers clubhouse at George Park.
Ahead of the decision, the president of the Bushrangers, Ciara Kearns, talked about the challenges female players have faced while sharing the existing change rooms.
"We've had our clubhouse we built 10 years ago; it's only got two change rooms in the facility," she said.
"On a game day, we can have up to 12 teams using those two change rooms, with 15 to 20 minute intervals, which means that we have a number of males, females walking in and out of the change room and often there's people walking in on other teams, and we've had male players from other clubs walking in on the females while we're in there.
"That's not something that's super pleasant for us and I know for the girls here that that's a big priority. That's something we want to change."
The Bushrangers successfully applied for a grant which will cover the full cost to construct the new change room.
Ms Kearns said it will not just be used by the Bushrangers, but will support the use of George Park by other clubs, including Bathurst Giants, the cricket club and school groups.
"It also gives us the potential to host AFLW and cricket games professionally as well, which is awesome in pre-season competitions," she said.
"It's a great thing for Bathurst to have the capacity to do with our field and with the new addition of this change room."
George Park is subject to a master plan that council adopted in October, 2021.
The purpose of this document is to guide future works of the precinct, and it includes the proposed change room.
However, the location where the change room will be built differs to what is in the master plan.
Council has determined the new location to be acceptable and said it is "generally consistent with the aims of the George Park master plan".
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
