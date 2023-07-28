THIS Saturday's rugby league action at Jack Arrow Sporting Complex will see St Pat's celebrate the 20-year anniversary of their Group 10 reserve grade triumph over the Blayney Bears, as the two clubs come together at the Bathurst venue.
Ahead of the Saints' Peter McDonald Premiership clash with the Lithgow Workies this weekend the club's reserve grade side will meet the Bears in a highly anticipated Western Reserve Grade fixture.
It's been two decades since the clubs were involved in a grand final that was nothing short of a classic.
Pat's had an 18-16 lead in the dying stages of the 2003 decider, only for the Bears to earn a penalty deep in the blue and white's own territory.
Blayney turned down the two point attempt, and the chance to send the game into extra-time, and they were swiftly punished for that decision when a Pat's intercept secured the result.
Players from the grand final victory will celebrate the anniversary by presenting jerseys to the current Pat's reserve grade side ahead of their game.
Paul Larsen oversaw the successful Saints 2003 campaign as player-coach and said the grand final was a fitting conclusion to an amazing year for both clubs.
"It doesn't feel like it was 20 years ago. A lot of the blokes from that team I'm still great mates with and we see each other a lot," Larsen said.
"We had a really good run and a great team that year. We had guys like Dave Chapman, Dave Scott and Lucas Kleinschafer so we were pretty blessed there.
"It was just such a good year with plenty of good blokes and good numbers. Blayney were very handy that year as well, and they had a few older heads in that team who led them well.
"We won a couple of comps in a few years around that stage so it was a really successful period for the club."
The celebrations co-incidentally come during a year where St Pat's are in a very strong position to add another premiership trophy to their cabinet.
The Rob Toubia-coached Saints reserve grade side have set the standard all season in the inaugural edition of the Western-wide competition, dropping just a single game as they sit atop the Group 10 ladder.
Last time Pat's and the Bears came together they produced one of the best games of the reserve grade season.
It took a Trae Fitzpatrick field goal to split the teams as the Saints came away 23-22 winners from the clash at King George Oval.
"They're looking so good this year," Larsen said.
"Rob Toubia had a bit to do with us that year as well. He play that season but he did win the comp just a few years earlier. He would have been in first grade at that stage."
Pat's will need to be on alert against a Bears side who have a lot to play for.
Cowra Magpies, Blayney and Mudgee Dragons (16 points) all sit three points off the Saints while the Bathurst Panthers are just a further two points off that bunch in the race for a top four spot.
St Pat's will also take on the Bears in league tag, which gets the day underway from 11.15am.
In the day's Peter McDonald Premiership clash a new-look Saints team, who have been struck by injuries at the worst time of the year, will try to see off a Lithgow Workies team that are playing to keep their season alive.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
