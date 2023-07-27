HE'S back and he's making his mark at the top grade once again.
Steve Grundy has enjoyed the chance to help the Bathurst Bushrangers' tier one AFL Central West team this year and is keen for this Saturday's fourth derby of the season against the Bathurst Giants at George Park 1.
Grundy was called upon for three first grade games over the past two years while being a regular starter in the tier two competition.
He gained motivation at the start of the year to have another shot in the top flight for the 2023 campaign and an opportunity presented itself.
So what brings Grundy back for another first grade run?
"I'm a sucker for punishment," he laughed.
"I thought I was a bit past it but I put in a decent pre-season, and with players coming and going I got a chance. I'm not setting the world on fire, just happy to play my role and be a part of it."
But another big motivator for Grundy this year was knowing that Alex Davey was taking on the coaching role for 2023.
"We had a successful run with Matt [Archer] and Tim [Hunter] as coaches and I've been playing football with Alex since we were kids," he said.
"He's done a great job, but I thought he'd need players around him supporting him so I thought 'Why not give it another go?'.
"Everyone really put in this pre-season and I guess I was just lucky enough to get a shot."
This Saturday's fourth Bathurst derby of the season sees the Bushrangers down 2-1 in the head-to-head this year, having lost the two latest fixtures against the Giants.
Bushrangers need a win this weekend to realistically keep the race for the minor premiership alive.
The team come into the game off a close call against a resurgent Orange Tigers, who got within a goal of the Bushrangers in a thrilling final quarter.
Grundy said the last couple of results against the Giants shouldn't discourage the Bushrangers - it should instead inspire the club.
"Giants are no doubt the form team in the competition at the moment but we've still got a lot of faith in our squad and the football that we can play," he said.
"You look at those last couple of games we had against them, they were practically even at three quarter time and it was anyone's game. The Giants were just able to prevail in the last quarter.
"We've still got a lot of confidence in the team we've got and it's shaping up to be a very interesting end to the year.
"Tigers are coming good at the right time. We had a few debutants on the weekend so it's nice to see them step in and still get the job done."
It'll be a big occasion for Bushrangers' Matt Luther in this Saturday's game as he tries to celebrate his 150th appearance for the club with a derby victory.
The derby at George Park 1 gets started from 2.15pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
