Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Our People

Rockley's Syd Riley releases new edition of his poems and stories

August 2 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rockley identity Syd Riley. Picture supplied.
Rockley identity Syd Riley. Picture supplied.

A WORDSMITH from Rockley has released a new collection of his poems and stories with the help of a fellow village resident.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.