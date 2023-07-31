A POCKET full of cannabis bought from "a mate" has cost a man over a thousand dollars in fines.
Karl Coleman, 31, of Bonner Street, Kelso was convicted in his absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 of having drugs.
Court documents said Coleman was spotted by police at a home on Bonnor Street in Bathurst about 1pm on June 8, 2023.
The court heard Coleman was due to be arrested for an unrelated matter, but police did a search beforehand and found cannabis in his pocket.
"I got it from a mate," Coleman told police.
The drug was seized and taken to Bathurst Police Station by officers, who found it weighed 1.26 grams.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the charge aloud in open court before she found the matter proved in Coleman's absence.
He was convicted and fined $1200.
