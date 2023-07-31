Western Advocate
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Karl Coleman caught by cops with cannabis in Kelso search

By Court Reporter
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A POCKET full of cannabis bought from "a mate" has cost a man over a thousand dollars in fines.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.