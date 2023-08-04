A WOMAN has been taken off the road for a number of months, after she lied to police about driving without a licence.
Cassandra Jones, 30, of Bannerman Crescent, Kelso was convicted in her absence at Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 of driving while disqualified.
Police said they saw a silver Ford Focus heading along Bannerman Crescent in Kelso about 9.45pm on June 13, 2023 before it turned "sharply" onto Bonnor Street, court documents said.
Officers saw two females get out of the car, including Jones who climbed from the driver's seat into the passenger's side and hopped out.
The court heard police stopped and spoke with Jones and her friend.
The women said their other friend 'Drew' had been driving, but they could not give any more details.
After some questioning by police, Jones admitted to driving and said she knew she was disqualified.
Once Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis read the police report aloud to the court, she noted Jones - who was absent - had four similar matters on her record.
Jones was fined $1200 and disqualified from driving for three months.
