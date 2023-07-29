YOU may have seen my name pop up a few times in 2MCE's Tuned In - whether it be from writing the segment myself or my involvement with the station and my show Feministory - but today I am here for another reason.
Since 2021, I have been volunteering at 2MCE, but as of this week, I officially begin my role as the station's youth radio co-ordinator.
As youth radio co-ordinator, I will be supporting 30 young people from the Bathurst and Orange regions in broadcasting youth-led programming at 2MCE.
Part of my role is helping these people gain the skills and abilities they need to plan, produce and host their own radio segment in topics that are of interest to them.
As a 20-year-old myself, I often hear a lot of "... yeah, but isn't radio for old people?", and I'm here to say that it is not. Radio is what you make it, and community radio stations such as 2MCE give voice to regional communities.
There's nothing on radio that you like to listen to? Okay, well, create the show you want to listen to, because no doubt there are others that are thinking the same.
Even if you're keen on hearing your voice in radio but don't exactly want to start your own show, we have plenty of segments for you to be a part of - and I will be there every step of the way to help you.
Within my role, I will also be taking on some administrative work for the station and working on the 2MCE social media pages, which I am super excited about.
If you're a young person interested in working with me and 2MCE, I would absolutely love to have you on board. So flick us through an email at 2mce@csu.edu.au and we'll talk soon.
