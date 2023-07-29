WELL more than 100 people attended a Voice to Parliament community forum held this week in Bathurst.
Organisers had said, in the days leading up to the event at the Catholic Parish Centre, that yes, no and undecided voters would all be welcome and that there would be time and space for questions and answers.
Bathurst For Yes spokesman Andrew McAlister said 120 people attended the event "to hear about the case for a Voice to Parliament, its place in the Uluru Statement From The Heart, as well as something of the history and context for the Voice".
The presenter was Kishaya Delaney, a Wiradyuri woman from Orange who regularly delivers presentations and facilitates information sessions about the Uluru Statement and Voice to Parliament.
She has been a member of the Uluru Statement Youth Dialogue since 2019.
"It was so great to see so many people interested in learning more about the Uluru Statement and Voice referendum," she said of the Bathurst event.
"The crowds were really engaged and took advantage of the opportunity to have their questions answered. It was fantastic to be involved."
Independent federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee - who cited the Nationals' position on the Voice as one of his reasons for leaving the party late last year - spoke before Ms Delaney's presentation.
According to Mr McAlister, Mr Gee emphasised the importance of the Voice as part of the unfinished business of reconciliation that has been ongoing in the Central West since the Freedom Ride came to Wellington in 1965, and the referendum of 1967.
Mr Gee said that, despite well-intentioned governments, the current approach isn't working, "and the gap just isn't closing; we need to change it up".
According to Mr McAlister, Mr Gee said the Voice "is a historic opportunity to help make a real difference to the lives of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples and move reconciliation in our country forward" and "it will deliver better, tangible results to communities around Australia".
Mr McAlister said each citizen "has a choice in deciding what kind of Australia they want to shape with this referendum".
"We are confident that the reasonableness of the invitation to change the constitution in this way, once heard, will help any undecided voters to choose well," he said.
As well as the forum at the Cathedral Parish Centre, a community forum was held at Bathurst Library.
The Bathurst forums follow a recent visit to the region by federal Nationals leader David Littleproud and Northern Territory Senator and Shadow Minister for Indigenous Australians Jacinta Nampijinpa Price to explain the party's official position in opposition to the Voice.
Senator Price said, during her visit, that some of those she had spoken to "believe those of us sitting in parliament should actually listen to individuals and not just bureaucracies that are set up to gain a greater picture of what those issues are on the ground".
She said the upcoming referendum on the Voice was divisive, distracting and vague.
