Tracking the movements and the members of the Railway Institute | Yesterday, Today

By Alan McRae
July 30 2023 - 5:00pm
Institute council members all dressed up for Bathurst photographer Mr A. Cox.
THIS week's image is of the Bathurst Railway Institute Council of 1937-38, when World War Two was about to be declared. The group is posing in front of a second-class carriage for Bathurst photographer Mr A. Cox.

The newly elected council of the Bathurst Railway Institute held its first meeting on Friday evening in late February 1902.

