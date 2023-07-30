The newly elected council of the Bathurst Railway Institute held its first meeting on Friday evening in late February 1902.
The president, Mr H. McLachlan, occupied the chair and there was a full attendance of councillors.
Before commencing the business, the president welcomed the councillors. He said the council had always been a happy family in the past and he did not doubt the harmonious feeling which characterised the meetings would be continued.
READ ALSO:
Correspondence was read from Mr J.W. Balmer, of Bathurst, pointing out that the certificate furnished to students of the classes did not bear the teacher's name, and suggesting that a space for a teacher's signature be provided on each certificate.
It was decided to refer the matter to the new Class Committee to report to the next meeting.
The election of officers for the year was then entered upon. Mr H. McLachlan was elected unanimously to the position of president and he briefly returned thanks.
A ballot was taken for the positions of vice-presidents, resulting in the election of Messrs Neate, Blakey and Reid.
Mr Howe, though nominated, stood out from this election, in view of his having already been vice- president for a number of years.
Mr H. Mortimore was unanimously re-elected to the position of treasurer and Mr J. Douglas was also unanimously re-elected as general hon. secretary.
A motion was accordingly carried: "That this council places on record its appreciation of the services rendered by the librarian, Mr. Dykes, during the enforced absence of the general secretary, and directs that the same be conveyed to Mr. Dykes by letter from the general secretary."
The election of committees resulted as follows: Library Committee - Messrs Dean, Easton, Fox, Garthside, Hall, Howe, Silcocks; Reading-Room Committee - Messrs Gould, Mardardy, Pilcher, Scott, Taylor; Class Committee - Messrs Davidson, Gow, Harford, Lipman, M'Gowan, Mars, Rose; House Committee - Messrs Ellis, Elston, Kay, Moore, Sherlock, Short, Thomas; Budget Committee - Messrs Vogel, Williamson, and the institute president.
At the monthly meeting in May 1906, the under-secretary of the Department of Public Instruction wrote to say that the State Government was discontinuing its annual subsidy to the Bathurst Institute.
The library committee reported that the issues of books during the month had totalled 3385, compared with 8375 for the same month last year. The billiard and reading-room was being well used.
The Railway Institute was to conduct its midwinter gala in the Bathurst Institute Hall in mid-July 1937. The proceeds of this evening were to go to the Hospital Ball Committee.
There would be numerous novelty events, a full orchestra and the Hospital Auxiliary was to provide supper. Dancing was to be from 8pm to 1am.
In May 1938, the fortnightly dance of the Trades and Labor Council was to be held in the Railway Institute.
The usual bright program of dances was to take place. Coles' orchestra, noted for its up-to-date music, would be in attendance. Special attractions of the evening were to be the mystery barn dance and dainty supper.
After World War Two, the Bathurst Railway Institute Horticultural Society's summer flower show was reintroduced in conjunction with the Bathurst City Council.
One flower show took place in January 1949 in the Walshaw Hall.
At the annual meeting of the institute in October 1954, the station master at Bathurst, Mr Le Breton, presented the institute with a photo showing Queen Elizabeth conversing with him at the Bathurst Railway Station on the occasion of the royal visit earlier in the year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.