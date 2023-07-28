THERE'S a new addition to the albino species calling Mount Panorama home - an Indian myna.
While the bird is considered a pest, and many in the Central West have been eradicated in order to protect the native species, property owner Craig Colley is still intrigued by the new resident that drops in of an afternoon.
Especially with Mount Panorama being home to a very rare albino wallaroo and it's joey, which were spotted and photographed in December 2022 by deputy mayor Ben Fry.
"It was just a coincidence with the white kangaroo at The Mount, and now the white Indian myna," he said.
"It is still a pest bird but albinos are rare. You see it in humans, you see it in animals like foxes and kangaroos, and now this bird."
And while not found on The Mount, council workers came across an albino echidna in the Bathurst region earlier this year.
Adding yet another species to the list of albino residents in the area.
A council representative said at the time while it's exciting to catch a glimpse of these beautiful, rare animals, it's important to leave them be.
"It is important to leave wildlife alone, as you could risk them losing their scent trail or leaving young unattended in the burrow," council said.
Unlike the echidna and wallaroos, the Indian myna that visits Mr Colley's property of an afternoon is not native to Australia.
And being a property owner, he is well-aware of the trouble the flocks can cause.
But given it's rarity, and the fact that Bathurst is home to other albino animals, it has left Mr Colley curious as to whether it is merely a coincidence or whether there's something a little special about the region.
