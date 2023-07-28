IT'S the St Pat's triple threat that's been more than seven years in the making.
Zoe Fulton, 12, is set to become the youngest player to line up in a Central West Premier League Hockey game when she joins sisters Millie (19) and Macey (17) in this Saturday's derby against Souths.
It will be the first time that the three Fulton sisters have taken the field together for a game.
Making a PLH debut at such a young age would be an exciting moment on any occasion, let alone a derby matchup against a long-time rival.
Zoe, who started playing at the age of five, has long awaited the chance to join her sisters at the region's top level and is excited to see that moment arrive.
"I'm really excited to play with some experienced players and some of the best players in the region," she said.
"I look up to them and I hope that I can play like them one day."
Zoe has excelled at her own age group at club and representative level in recent years, and was part of Bathurst's Kim Small Shield-winning team from last year.
She's hoping that experience against players her fellow junior players can carry over into games against top senior opposition.
"It's great having the first game against Souths. I get to go up against some Australian players, so it's hard competition but great experience," she said.
Oldest sister Millie said it's a blast to see Zoe reach the top grade.
"Obviously I've played with Macey a lot in the past but I've never played with Zoe so it's going to be a new experience, but I'm so proud as an older sister that I get to play with both of them. It's going to be so good," she said.
Macey said she wants to take a leaf out of Millie's book and be right sort of influence on her younger sister as she starts her PLH journey.
"It's great [being the middle child] because I get to watch Millie play, and she inspires me and helps me figure out where to go, and then I feel that I can pass all that down to Zoe and try to continue the line of role models," she said.
The only win this season for Pat's came in their previous game against Souths in May, a 5-2 result.
The older duo said it's always a great game against the two blues.
"The Souths-Pat's rivalry is one of the longest ones in hockey so it's always a great game against them. We all take it seriously and it would be a great one to win," Millie said.
"Over the past couple of weeks we've been working hard at training to figure out better match strategies, so it would be great to come away with a win. We won 5-2 last time we played them. If we can come together as a team again hopefully we'll be all good," Macey added.
Pat's and Souths play at 12.20pm.
In other women's games this Saturday Orange CYMS play host to Lithgow Panthers and Bathurst City welcomes Parkes United to Cooke Hockey Complex for their 1.50pm game.
Men's action sees Lithgow Storm host Pat's in a top-of-the-table game while Orange Wanderers host Parkes.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
