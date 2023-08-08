THE final touches are being put on the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), which is on track to be open before the end of the year.
BARC will replace the Bathurst Small Animal Pound on Vale Road, which no longer meets the standards and needs of the community.
Construction on the new facility in Hampton Park Road, Kelso has been under way for more than a year, but the opening date has continued to be delayed.
Initially, council expected to open BARC before the end of 2022. The date was then pushed back to April, 2023 and then again to mid 2023.
Director of Environmental, Planning and Building Services, Neil Southorn, said the delays have been outside of council's control.
"The project has been delayed due to issues outside of council's control, including the availability of subcontractors and materials," he said.
"Council has worked with the principal contractor to bring the project to completion as soon as practical."
At this stage, he said, only minor works remain to be completed, which mainly relate to the commissioning of "certain plumbing infrastructure" and finishing the pavement near the shed.
All of the work is anticipated to be complete by the end of August.
Mr Southorn said the facility will become operational once an occupation certificate has been issued.
This will be reviewed by the principal certifying authority once the remaining works have been completed.
A date to open the facility has not been confirmed.
Mr Southorn said there will be a period of time where BARC and the Vale Road pound will be operating simultaneously as the animals are relocated.
"The movement of animals between the facilities will be scheduled to minimise stress on the animals and to ensure that our service to the community is not interrupted," he said.
"This will mean that we will have animals in both facilities for a short period of time.
"The number of animals in council's care changes on a daily basis as they are reunited with their owners or find their new forever home. Therefore, council is not able to specify the number of days the process will take."
In addition to providing better facilities for animals, BARC will also have a more welcoming environment for people looking to adopt with a new outdoor adoption pavilion.
Council has employed the required staff to operate the new facility, and is in the latter stage of finding vets to provide treatment to animals on site.
