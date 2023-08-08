Western Advocate
Home/News/Council

Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre nearing completion after setbacks

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
August 8 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE final touches are being put on the Bathurst Animal Rehoming Centre (BARC), which is on track to be open before the end of the year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.