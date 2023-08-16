Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Mount Panorama to host Bathurst Swap Meet and Victoria Variety Bash

Alise McIntosh
By Alise McIntosh
Updated August 17 2023 - 2:42pm, first published August 16 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

AUGUST 20 is set to be a big day for Bathurst, with the Historic Car Club Swap Meet and the Victoria Variety Bash both happening on the same day, at the same great venue.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alise McIntosh

Alise McIntosh

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.