AUGUST 20 is set to be a big day for Bathurst, with the Historic Car Club Swap Meet and the Victoria Variety Bash both happening on the same day, at the same great venue.
From 6am until around lunch time, motorheads can get their car fix by attending the Swap Meet, where there will be thousands of components up for grabs from Bathurst's home of motorsport - Mount Panorama.
The Swap Meet allows enthusiasts to buy, swap and sell anything automotive related, whether from a car, truck, motorbike or machine.
And for the afternoon hours?
The 70 plus cars from the Victoria Variety Bash will be making their way to the Mount.
This is all to raise much needed funds for Variety - the children's charity which assists kids who are sick, disadvantaged or have additional needs to live, laugh and learn.
During the months leading up to the Swap Meet, coordinator Lee Ann-Hagney said there was a lot of interest from locals, and people from all across Australia.
"We've had people calling from Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne," she said.
This is the first time that the historic Swap Meet will be taking place from Mount Panorama, after running for more than 30 years from the Bathurst showground.
And Ms Hagney believes that the new location is responsible for the events popularity, as attendees will have the opportunity to complete a rite-of-passage for all Bathurst visitors.
"The gentleman from Brisbane actually said that one of his goals is drive around the track ... he wants to tick it off his bucket list," Ms Hagney said.
For the first time in the Swap Meets new home of Mount Panorama, there will also be a display of approximately 40 vintage vehicles for people to peruse, ensuring a perfect family day out, all for a low entry fee.
"Anyone that has an old vehicle that would like to turn up on the day, it's a five dollar entry and then we'll just display them," Ms Hagney said.
"Entry for children is free."
And entry into the Victoria Variety Bash will also be free for anybody wishing to attend.
This year, the 70 cars joining the road train from Melbourne to Queensland, will be stopping in Bathurst for what will be their 'Bogan Day' of the tour, where the vehicles will be parked along Pit Lane.
According to Scott Watson, the motoring events manager for Variety Victoria, the day will be a great spectacle for those looking for something different, and a way to raise much-needed funds.
"Our cars have to be a minimum of thirty years old, so there's lots of colour, and lots of different characters," he said.
"That day is a themed day, which we're calling Bogan Day, so there are going to be some funny costumes and people dressed up on the day.
"We encourage people to come and have a look, and when they're there, there might be a couple of tins being rattled around, and we sell raffle tickets, and it's obviously just an opportunity for us everywhere we go, to raise a little bit more money for the work that Variety does."
To end the days proceedings, the Variety Bash will be doing a controlled lap around Mount Panorama, and anyone and everyone is welcome to watch the spectacle.
There will also be food and refreshments available on the day, including a coffee van and an ice cream van.
