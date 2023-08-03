A WOMAN who threatened to stab someone for interrupting her sleep has been told by a magistrate to learn before she ends up behind bars.
Natasha Leigh French, 24, of Miller Street, Windradyne pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to intimidation and failing to appear before court in accordance with bail.
Court documents said French was home during the evening of June 11, 2023 when she told a friend she didn't want anyone in the house as she was trying to sleep.
The victim then went to the back door of the home and tried to open it when he was met by French who said "don't come into the house".
"I'll stab ya," French said.
Two witnesses stepped in and pulled the victim away from French while saying, "it's not worth it mate, don't worry".
Police arrived a short time later and spoke with French, who gave different versions.
French told officers the victim raised his fist at her and allegedly said "don't talk to me that way or will take you down and bury you in the back paddock".
The victim was supported by two witnesses in denying the allegation.
French was arrested and taken to Bathurst Police Station.
After reading a pre-sentence report and noting this was French's fifth matter of the sort, Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear she "continued to blame the victim and not accept her part".
Ms Ellis also said French blamed police for skipping her previous court appearance.
Legal Aid solicitor Keith Kuan said in reply that it "might've just been a miscommunication" between his client, court staff and police.
Mr Kuan also explained to the court that French - who has three children - thought she was acting in self-defence.
"Her conduct was a little excessive ... but she based it on prior interactions with the victim," Mr Kuan said.
"She voluntarily did an interview with police and should be entitled to a discount [in penalty]."
Ms Ellis told French that while jail was on the cards, she would instead opted for an alternative because "I'm hoping you learn".
"I accept you've got a background that lets you think this is how you fix conflict, and I accept others may have been at fault also," Ms Ellis said.
"But you have to understand I must consider jail."
French was placed on an 18-month community correction order and fined $200.
