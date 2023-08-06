WATTLE Tree House hopes to raise awareness about homelessness in the community by bringing people together to for a night of sleeping rough.
It will be the first sleepout for Wattle Tree House, a homelessness and housing support service in Bathurst.
Manager Terry Tupper said the event was planned to educate more people about the severity of homelessness, an issue that is often misunderstood.
"We wanted to do something different," she said.
"The big thing that we noticed is the communities tend to think that the homeless people are the people in the tents under the bridge.
"While they are homeless, that's a very, very small part of homelessness in Bathurst. What they don't see is the people sleeping in their cars, sheds, garages, under houses, in extremely overcrowded housing, and in shared housing.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
"It's the same in Bathurst as it is in every town, in every city, all across Australia."
The sleepout will be held on Friday, August 11 at Bathurst Sportsground, starting from 4pm.
Bathurst Regional Council has waived the costs of the venue hire to support the event.
By attending, people can learn more about what homelessness actually looks like in the Bathurst community.
Ms Tupper said other organisations in the community that provide assistance to Wattle Tree House will be in attendance.
"We're not, ourselves, looking for any monetary donations, but in saying that, we've got every charity going to be there, and if people could support the charities, that would be fantastic," she said.
"They give free to us and every other service all year round - food, clothing, furniture."
At this stage, there is no need to register to attend the event, and food will be provided.
"We're just hoping people right across the community, it doesn't matter who you are, give us their time," Ms Tupper said.
"We understand that not everybody will be able to sleep out, but even if they can come and support just for a couple of hours, that would be fantastic."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.