Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Clubhouse Bathurst to provide youth with a free space to be creative

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 31 2023 - 1:33pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FREE space for teens to express and develop their creativity is coming to Bathurst.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.