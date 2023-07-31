A FREE space for teens to express and develop their creativity is coming to Bathurst.
The Clubhouse will join over 100 others of its kind around the world, and provide a space for Bathurst youth to explore their passions after school.
Structured learning is not for everyone, and Clubhouse Bathurst hopes to fill this void.
Former Kelso High student Rohan Hale knows what it's like to have a passion for something other than sports and regimented learning.
So for the next generation of youth to now have an inviting space to nurture their interests is a very positive initiative, according to Mr Hale.
"I think it's really important to let young people pursue their passions and really go out into the world and be creative in a non-regimented way," he said.
Mr Hale has always been interested in music, and when he turned 16 he found his passion was sitting behind a drum kit.
In year 12, he ditched the HSC and went overseas with his parents, where he learnt an amazing array of skills that he now implements in everyday life.
Upon returning, Mr Hale and his mother started their business; 3 Veg Farm, and he has also taken his musical talents to a new level with his band.
"We're playing in Sydney next month against a whole bunch of other bands from around the state in a big competition and while I'm really proud of that, I also recognise that I was in a really lucky position to have the equipment, the tools, the mentoring behind me to help me succeed," he said.
"And what the Clubhouse is doing is giving that opportunity to everyone else. Whether that be for music, or the arts, or technology, or any of the other subjects, and I think that's really great."
Clubhouse Bathurst is part of the international Clubhouse Network, helping youth to pursue their talents in 20 countries around the world.
It is free for anyone aged 12 to 18, and is open Mondays to Thursdays between 3.30pm and 6pm.
The technology learning hub will help teens to further their talents in multiple areas, including robotics, art, music, podcasting and more.
Enquiries can be made online.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.