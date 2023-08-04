NO MORE drama is a magistrate's hope for a 28-year-old mother who says she has learnt from taking the fall for drugs to save a friend.
Kirsty Anne Islip of the Gold Panner Motor Inn pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to driving while disqualified and having drugs.
Court documents said Islip was behind the wheel of an orange Ford Wildtrak heading along the Mid Western Highway in Cowra about 1.50pm on June 13, 2023 when she was stopped by police.
Islip was asked for her licence and after giving a fake name, police discovered that her driver's licence had been disqualified.
As Islip was telling police she was driving from Bathurst to Woodstock to find her mobile phone, officers saw small clear plastic bags, syringes and swabs in her car.
Suspecting there were drugs in the vehicle, police did a search and found 0.6 grams of methamphetamine in a sunglasses holder attached to the roof.
They then found another bag of meth, weighing 0.2 grams, in the centre cup tray, two tablets of Diazepam Valium and two glass ice pipes.
Islip was arrested and taken to Cowra Police Station.
A self-represented Islip told the court she was in the midst of a "very hard time" in her life, and said the situation has served as a lesson learnt.
"Why did I put myself in this situation? Honestly, I thought I'd just cop it [for someone else] and learn my lesson," Islip said.
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis said it was clear Islip needed support, so she placed her on a 12-month community correction order.
"Community corrections might just be the help you need to stay out of trouble. You don't need any more problems," Ms Ellis said.
Islip was also disqualified from driving for a further six months.
