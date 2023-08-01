Western Advocate
Home/News/Business

Domino's Kelso owner James Acreman talks renovations and competition in west

MW
By Matt Watson
August 2 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Astrid and James Acreman in the newly renovated and reopened Domino's Kelso store.
Astrid and James Acreman in the newly renovated and reopened Domino's Kelso store.

AS Domino's Kelso owner James Acreman unveils an extensive renovation at the store, he is watching with interest to see what impact - if any - new fast food developments in the city's west will have on his Windradyne outlet.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MW

Matt Watson

Deputy editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.