IT SEEMS that wherever you go, you can't escape the feeling that you're a Barbie girl, in a Barbie world, and Panthers Bathurst is no exception.
To celebrate the release of the highly anticipated Barbie movie, Panthers has released a Barbie burger, on a pink brioche bun.
The burger features a succulent beef patty with bacon, cheese, lettuce and a smokey barbecue sauce, all with a side of sweet potato fries.
And it's already proven to be quite popular.
After being inspired by his partner, Panthers head chef Terry Zohar first introduced the burger to the menu on Tuesday, July 25.
"On the first night we probably did about 30 of them," he said.
Though, despite the initial popularity of the addition, the Barbie burger was not up for sale on Wednesday night.
"And then everyone was asking for it ... so we brought them back last night and then probably did about the same, another 30," Mr Zohar said.
And the demographic of those eating the burgers?
Mr Zohar said it was split 50/50 between men and women, all of whom have left rave reviews across the board.
"Lots of excellent feedback, everyone loves it. It's pink," he said.
Mr Zohar himself has eaten one of the burgers, and said that it was awesome, and even he can't escape the pull to see the Barbie movie, and has every intention to see it when he gets the chance.
This itself also adds to the appeal for Panthers customers, as they can enjoy a bite to eat, and then a visual treat.
"It's a good location for us, because we're ten steps away from their front door," Mr Zohar said.
"We kind of always get the crowd that comes here to have something to eat and then duck over to the movies as well.
"We're so close to the cinema so they can duck in, get something nice to eat ... It all fits with the theme.
The delicious menu addition will be available for purchase at Panthers over the next few weeks, and Mr Zohar said he would encourage everybody to head to the restaurant and satisfy their hunger for both Barbie, and a burger.
