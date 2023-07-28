Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst Panthers lose Brady Cheshire but retain Dave Sellers for clash against Orange CYMS

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
July 28 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

ONLY minor changes will be required for the Bathurst Panthers ahead of this Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership game away to Orange CYMS after forward Dave Sellers' injury he suffered last round wasn't as severe as first feared.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.