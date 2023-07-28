ONLY minor changes will be required for the Bathurst Panthers ahead of this Sunday's Peter McDonald Premiership game away to Orange CYMS after forward Dave Sellers' injury he suffered last round wasn't as severe as first feared.
Panthers, looking to build on their bruising derby success over St Pat's last round, will still be able to field their full strength front row this weekend against the struggling CYMS.
It was feared that Sellers may have torn his hamstring during the first half of the game with Pat's but player coach Jake Betts said it was a nice surprise to see his teammate pull through strongly during the week.
"The boys were a bit sore on Tuesday so we had a pretty easy week. We had Tuesday off and had an easy session on Thursday to let those boys with niggling injuries recover. We're all good and ready to go," he said.
"Dave was battling but it wasn't as serious as we first thought, so he's looking like he'll play. We'll see how he warms up and hopefully he'll be alright.
"It looked serious there for a while, and Dave's pretty well on top of that stuff, so we were pretty concerned but he got through training alright."
The sole casualty from the derby isn't an injury but a suspension.
Brady Cheshire was handed a six week suspension for two infractions during the win over the Saints, forcing the Panthers to make some adjustments.
"Obviously Brady's out but we'll get Dillion [Adrole] back. He missed the Pat's game. He goes back into the centres, which will be a big inclusion," Betts said.
"Lawso [Blake Lawson] will push into the second row and Jackson Vallis goes into the centres."
Finals are virtually locked up already for the Panthers but a win for them this Sunday will ensure it.
It would also keep a possible, though unlikely, top two finish in their sights with two more games to go.
"It was really hard game against CYMS in the first round against them for the first 30 minutes before they fell off a bit," Betts said.
"They'll be looking to prove at point at home and finish strongly over their last three games."
The game at Wade Park gets underway from 1.45pm.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.