A MOTHER'S juggling act almost cost her "everything", a court has heard, after she got behind the wheel of a car while her licence was suspended.
Amy Shavaughn Graham, 30, of Esrom Street, Bathurst pleaded guilty in Bathurst Local Court on July 26, 2023 to two counts of driving while suspended.
Police were patrolling Rankin Street in Bathurst about 8.50am on June 15, 2023 when they saw a white Peugeot travelling near the intersection with Russell Street, court documents said.
Graham - who was behind the wheel - parked her car across the road from Bernardi's Supermarket as police pulled up behind her.
After she was asked by police for her licence, Graham said she didn't have one and explained she thought her suspension had ended.
Police then discovered that Graham could not get behind the wheel until August 3, 2023.
On a separate occasion, Graham was spotted by police driving a white hatchback along the Great Western Highway in Faulconbridge about 12.15pm on June 17, 2023.
Police did checks through the vehicle's registration plate and discovered Graham had a suspended licence.
The court heard she was stopped by officers and when asked for her licence, Graham said "I can't, I'm driving unlicensed and suspended as well".
"I've just got work commitments and kids and stuff," Graham said.
Police did checks on the RMS database that showed Graham had lost her licence on February 13, 2023 due to demerit point accumulation.
Aboriginal Legal Service solicitor Usman Naveed told the court his client had "certainly learnt her lesson this time round" after noting Graham had completed the Traffic Offenders Program.
"Certainly, there's no good reason but she's a young mother balancing a lot, and she doesn't have a lot of support," Mr Naveed said.
"She's trying to do the right thing."
Magistrate Elizabeth Ellis told the court Graham had a "pretty shocking" record, noting nine prior speeding matters, five instances of using a mobile phone while driving, and two driving while suspended.
But Ms Ellis gave Graham one final chance.
"You shouldn't be risking everything to potentially end up on the street like so many others," Ms Ellis said.
"Yes, you have a lot on your plate but look around this court and name one person who doesn't.
"I think your biggest problem is impulsiveness. Don't be afraid to ask for help, and don't break the law."
Graham was placed on a conditional release order (without conviction) for one year and was disqualified from driving for six months.
