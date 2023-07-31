THE Bathurst Business Chamber is doing its final push to get nominations in for the 2023 Carillon Business Awards.
Each year, the awards recognise and celebrate the excellent work of businesses in Bathurst.
In 2023, the categories have expanded to ensure more businesses can be appropriately recognised.
President of the business chamber, Paul Jones, has encouraged more businesses to nominate themselves.
"We'd like to see more businesses go in it, just simply because I think there's a lot of businesses out there that don't get recognition for the things they do and how successful they are," he said.
Another good reason to enter is for the opportunity for winning businesses to go on to state level awards.
The nominations process is quite simple, with businesses asked to go online to the business awards website and answer a few questions about themselves.
"They've just got to tell us, basically, what they do, how well they do it, and why they're different to someone else, in a nutshell," Mr Jones said.
The information they provide will then be assessed by an independent panel of judges, who then select the finalists and winners.
Entries for the awards will close on Friday, August 4, with judging to commence on Monday, August 7.
Voting in the People's Choice categories will also open on August 7, allowing community members to decide their favourite businesses and employees.
These are special awards for the businesses to win.
"It's being recognised not just by your business peers, but by the public as well," Mr Jones said.
Both judging and popular voting will conclude on August 25 ahead of the gala dinner on September 9.
Businesses are encouraged to book themselves a table for the event and treat their whole team to a night out at Bathurst Goldfields.
"It's a fantastic opportunity to book a table, which is 10 people, take your staff along to it, enjoy a night out," Mr Jones said.
"You get to network, see other businesses, have a chat to people, and have a dance if you want to."
For more information about the gala dinner or entering the awards, visit the business awards website.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
