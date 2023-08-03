IT'S a close relationship that, if anything, is growing ever closer.
PCYC Bathurst club manager Linda Clemens was at Domino's Kelso recently to accept a $20,000 grant that will ultimately benefit the young people of the city.
The money will be used for the local PCYC's RISEUP program - which, among other aspects, helps local students re-engage with school or get ready for the workforce by learning about how to apply for a job, attend an interview and prepare a resume.
RISEUP participants are also able to obtain a White Card (general construction induction card) and a first-aid certificate.
Domino's Kelso owner Astrid Acreman said the store has had a strong relationship with PCYC Bathurst for many years and it is a worthy recipient of the grant.
"We are proud to support them with fundraisers, but also through presentations to children on food safety and hygiene," she said.
"We also invite them into our store to learn about what we do and offer opportunities for employment."
Ms Clemens, in return, said she valued the relationship with the store.
"They are really community-oriented, always helping out.
"Without their support, I don't think these kids would be able to do these programs."
PCYC NSW CEO Dominic Teakle said the organisation knows "some children disengage with education, get bored and often get involved with anti-social behaviour".
"Our aim is to intervene and provide alternate opportunities for children to focus on positive behaviour change that will benefit them long term," he said.
"Through our relationship with Domino's, our participants are exposed to different skills and provided with a focus on something meaningful in their lives."
He said PCYC NSW is a largely self-funded charity and the support of the Domino's charity Give for Good and Domino's Kelso through this grant will go directly "to the benefit of more than 100 kids in our life changing programs over the next year".
Ms Clemens said PCYC Bathurst valued the support it received from Bathurst High and Kelso High and it had been very gratifying to see the "kids that have been successful in getting traineeships and apprenticeships".
She said PCYC Bathurst is always looking for community members to contribute to the programs.
A Findex representative attended the club recently to talk about money, including budgeting, and the PCYC would be keen to have a sportsperson talk about resilience, Ms Clemens said.
"We're happy for people to come in and have a chat and be a part of that," she said.
The $20,000 awarded to PCYC Bathurst is part of a store grant program funded by Domino's charity, Give for Good.
This store grant was one of seven awarded from $137,000 raised on Domino's for Good Day held in February this year.
