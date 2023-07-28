Don't forget to remember the point of it all

THE problem with motivational messages is that there are just so many of them.
Their sheer number dilutes their power. The overuse of the better of them - whether on greeting cards or car stickers or scrawled on the walls of sporting dressing rooms - robs them of their power to shock or surprise.
And sometimes a person needs a shock or surprise to jolt them out of their comfortable but limiting routine.
Local author Tracy Sorensen spoke from hard-won experience this week when she offered a variation on the carpe diem theme.
Talking about her second novel, a cancer memoir with a difference which was published this week, she said the disease that changed her life in 2014 (and which she is now, unfortunately, facing again) also changed her thinking.
"I was doing all this stuff and just never quite getting around to finishing that novel and getting it out there," she said of her first book. "And it was getting cancer last time ... that was such a spur. The things you want to do in life, do them.
"I had fantasised about being a novelist since I was about 11: when I was reading novels, I wanted to write novels.
"I can thank cancer, actually, for focusing my mind."
In every suburb in Bathurst, in every street, there will be locals with unfulfilled ambitions.
For some, it will be learning a musical instrument or jogging the full five kilometres of Bathurst Parkrun without stopping or reading one of the great works of literature - something that doesn't require a trip beyond the town limits to achieve.
For others, it will be something much bigger: walking the Overland Track in Tasmania or seeing Times Square in New York or running a marathon.
For some, like Ms Sorensen, it might be finishing (or starting) a novel.
The Bathurst author's words - "the things you want to do in life, do them" - are a reminder not to let the clutter of day-to-day living obscure what it is that is really important to you.
Very few of us can jump on (or out of) a plane at a moment's notice or give up our job tomorrow to pursue a passion project, but we can decide on a goal and take those initial, sometimes frightening steps towards it.
The journey of a thousand miles - and this is one of those phrases that's been stripped of its power by overuse - does begin with a single step. And it begins with a particular mindset.
