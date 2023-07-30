COUNTRY kids love playing in the dirt, but when it's helping the environment the fun is even better.
"Planting trees for nature" is why 10-year-old Jonty Rue was getting his hands dirty, down near the Macquarie Wambuul River, joining the Bathurst community tree planting day.
The monthly event encourages residents to enjoy a few hours outside, socialising and planting natives to help the local habitat.
And this month the event was scheduled to coincide with National Tree Day - Sunday, July 30.
Young Jonty gets down to the tree planting days as often as possible, when his soccer commitments don't clash, and spending time with the other kids also doing their bit to help the environment.
Around 350 native trees, shrubs and grasses were planted on Sunday, all by the hands of Bathurst locals.
Bathurst Council community environmental engagement officer Bill Josh said the area they were working on was an empty space only a few years ago.
And it's through government grants and the helping hands of locals that a small, natural ecosystem is emerging down along the section of the river under the Evans Bridge.
"This area was just a desert when we first started a couple of years ago, and we've had four or five floods through here, so we have a pretty good survival rate," Mr Josh said.
"So we're just trying to make little stepping stones for the birds and the lizards and swampies. We're planting about 350 natives today; grasses, shrubs, trees."
In the 15 years that the community planting days have been running, in excess of 88,000 trees, shrubs and grasses have been planted all around the Bathurst region.
Bathurst mayor Robert Taylor commended the work of everyone involved in making the tree planting days a success, and also the volunteers who have helped improve the natural environment in the Bathurst area since the first tree planting day in 2008.
"We welcome adults and kids alike to participate in planting native trees, shrubs and grasses," Cr Taylor said.
"These plantings will not only provide important habitat for local wildlife ... but also improve the health and function of this much-loved river."
