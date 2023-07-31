Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Photos

Macquarie Medi Spa hosts Barbie Night fundraiser for Daffodil Cottage

Amy Rees
By Amy Rees
Updated July 31 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THE new Barbie movie has turned the world pink, and Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst owner Karla McDiarmid made the most of the craze.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amy Rees

Amy Rees

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.