THE new Barbie movie has turned the world pink, and Macquarie Medi Spa Bathurst owner Karla McDiarmid made the most of the craze.
Ms McDiarmid organised a girls' night at the local Metro Cinemas to raise funds for Daffodil Cottage.
Locals dressed up in their best pink attire to embrace the Barbie theme and enjoyed a night at the movies.
The movie night was all about having fun with the girls and raising money for Daffodil Cottage.
Ms McDiarmid also used the opportunity to raise awareness for breast cancer, and encourage ladies to get their boobs checked.
The night was held on Wednesday, July 26, and proved a big success, with all who attended sporting big smiles throughout the evening.
Western Advocate photographer James Arrow attended the night and captured some of the happy faces ready to embrace Barbie and support a good cause.
